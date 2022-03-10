Obiano homours Anyaoku, Obi, Ngige, Etiaba, Achebe, others, inaugurates International Convention Center

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano on Wednesday gave award to some deserving personalities in the state.

The recipents include, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, first republic minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, former governors, Mr Peter Obi and Dr Chris Ngige, former deputy governors, Mr Emeka Sibeudu and Virgy Etiaba, Chief Emeka Offor.

Others who received posthumous awards are: Former minister of information, Prof. Dora Akunyili, former Senate President, Dr Chuba Okadigbo, former president of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Emeka Ojukwu and many others.

The award presentation was part of the programne for a valedictory event for the outgoing governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano.

The event also featured the unveiling of a biography on the governor and the official inauguration of the 13,000 seater International Convention Centre, Awka

It was gathered that the inauguration of the Convention was born out of the incoming governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s insistence on a low key swearing in ceremony that will not involve more than fifty guests, with no dance entertainments.

Soludo had said that the event will be a short one as he intend to get to work immediately with a visit to Okpoko slum near the commercial city of Onitsha.

The event featured prominent individuals like Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe who took turns to praise Obiano over his glowing achievements in the last eight years in the state.

During the valedictory event, a book written by investment banker, Ike Chioke with the title – Akpokuedike, Duty Call in Anambra, was also unveiled.

Speakibg at the event, Chiokesaid: “I set out to write this book to immortalize Chief Willie Obiano and his performance in the eight years that he served as governor.

“I met him in 2004 during the banking sector consolidation, when the governor-elect was the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, and Chief Obiano was the Executive Director of Fidelity Bank, and as an investment banker, I was to work with the bank in the acquisition of another bank.

“Since then, we had been close, and later I was to work with him when he became governor, and later he appointed me as the Managing Director of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) where I serve today.

“This book is my attempt to document the achievements of the governor for posterity. He is a man who has a strong conviction about what he wanted to achieve in Anambra, and he came to power fully prepared for the task, and is today leaving the state with a lot of legacy projects.”

On his part, Obiano said: “By the powers conferred on me as the Governor of Anambra State, in the Anambra State Honours Laws of 1995, I want to award some deserving personalities in the state.

“This is an authentic award, and we will be awarding recipients in categories, including Commanders, grand commanders and merit award. You must feel free to affix it to your name anywhere in the world as it is very recognized.”