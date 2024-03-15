Obiano congratulates Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on 2 years in office

The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, extends his warm congratulations to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on his remarkable two years in office as Governor of Anambra.

Chief Obiano commends Gov. Soludo’s initiatives in road construction, education, and healthcare, and urges him to continue the good works.

A statement released by his Chief Publicist, Tony Nezianya, Obiano then appeals to Gov. Soludo to address the excesses of some government officials in the execution of their duties.

He emphasizes the importance of responsible governance and encourages Gov. Soludo to ensure that all officials uphold these principles in their work.

Chief Obiano requests Soludo’s attention to several legacy projects left behind by his administration, particularly the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri.

”The is a significant infrastructure, and its proper maintenance will provide economic opportunities and improved transportation for Ndi Anambra.

”Do not abandon these projects but continue their maintenance and development in order to benefit the people of Anambra.

”I wish you success in your remaining two years of your first term and accept my best regards.

Long live Ndi Anambra and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

