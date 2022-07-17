Obi writes off Osun election result as verdict on LP’s exponential growth, congratulates Adeleke

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi has dismissed LP’s failure at the just concluded governorship election in Osun State as a verdict on the exponential growth and nationwide strength of the party.

He said that this can be viewed against the fact that they are barely one month old in the party and had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

Obi stated this in his congratulary message to Sen. Ademola Adeleke who emerged winner of the Saturday polls. .

Adeleke who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 403,371 votes to win his closest rival, the incumbent governor , Governor of the All Progressives Congress.

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists in Awka, Obi said, “I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke on wining the Osun State Gubernatorial elections.

“I also congratulate the candidate of our Labour Party Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of reslove and sportsmanship, despite the outcome.

“To our the Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing srtength nationwide especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.

“However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally. We must strengthen our collective resolve and not relent in our noble march to take back our country.

“Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections. In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate through out the length and breath of the Nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline , shift the National psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty.”