Obi will son be arrested, watch out – Kanayo O Kanayo reveals

By Peter
Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has raised concerns over the safety of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Kanayo O Kanayo disclosed that Nigerians should watch out because Obi would soon be arrested.

He alleged that some people are conspiring against the LP flag bearer, adding that he feels like something fishy is about to happen.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said: “Peter Gregory Obi will soon be arrested, Watch Out. The conspiracy is brewing, you want to bet?”


The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, had called for Obi’s arrest for allegedly inciting violence.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, accused Obi of making inflammatory statements following his loss at the presidential election.

 

 

