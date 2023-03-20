Obi will son be arrested, watch out – Kanayo O Kanayo reveals Entertainment By Peter Last updated Mar 20, 2023 11 Share Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has raised concerns over the safety of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Kanayo O Kanayo disclosed that Nigerians should watch out because Obi would soon be arrested. He alleged that some people are conspiring against the LP flag bearer, adding that he feels like something fishy is about to happen. In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said: “Peter Gregory Obi will soon be arrested, Watch Out. The conspiracy is brewing, you want to bet?” – The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, had called for Obi’s arrest for allegedly inciting violence. Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, accused Obi of making inflammatory statements following his loss at the presidential election. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEntertainment NewsKanayo O KanayoLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 11 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
