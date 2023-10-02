Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Obi takes a swipe at FG, says fuel subsidy is organise crime

Latest News
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has described fuel subsidy as an organised crime.

 

Obi, on Monday, said this while speaking on Arise TV ‘The Morning Show’ on what approach he would have taken differently in resolving the looming strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

 

“Fuel subsidy is organised crime. I said it repeatedly that it should be removed. For me, the approach would have been, is to remove the corruption and criminal side of it and remove the excess demand.

 

“By doing this, you would have reduced it by 50 per cent. The remaining 50 per cent is what we would have been able to, after consultation with various stakeholders in order to find a way in an organised manner, remove and show the proceed of the gains of the removal to be invested in critical development areas.”

 

The former Anambra State governor added that he felt positive about Nigeria’s future.

Continue Reading
Editor 14636 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Army storm IPOB camps in Imo, destroy shrine, recover…

Illegal bunkering: Over 35 persons roasted in R/State as…

Who blinks first: FG, labour talk lingers as economy quakes…

WAEC gets new boss

1 of 1,808