Obi Support Groups defy rain, embark on clean up Anambra for Obidient movement

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Support Groups for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi on Saturday took to the roads of the capital city of Awka, Anambra State on a clean up exercise.

The Support Groups under the umbrella of Coalition for Peter Obi, led by Comrade Chidi Nzekwe during a Sanitation exercise to promote Obi’s presidency cleared rubbish along the road from Amawbia, where the Labour Party state office is located down to Eke- Awka.

Despite the rain and no movement put in place by the state government for general sanitation exercise, the group took the cleaning exercise further from Eke Awka market to Aroma area of Awka whete it rounded off the exercise at Aroma.

Speaking at the end of the exercise, the state coordinator of POC, Hon Chidi Nzekwe said the exercise to remind Anambra people on the need to keep their environment and also sound it that Obi is our own And the need to rally round him.

He said, “Cleanliness is next to goodness, hence we decided to use it as the first step towards promoting Peter Obi as Igbo candidate and the one for everyone.

“It’s not religion or ethnicity but about having the best person that will salvage Nigeria.”

Nzekwe thanked members of the Support Group that graced the sanitation exercise for defying the rain to join the movement.

He reminded them that the effort is not about Obi, but for the good of every Nigerian and future generations.

The sanitation exercise was also done in Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia.