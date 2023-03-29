Obi, LP lawmakers-elect strategize on 10th Assemble leadership positions

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the National Leadership of the Labour Party and the party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, held a meeting with Senators and House of Representatives members-elect in Abuja.

The meeting which was held on Tuesday was designed to assist the party to fine-tune its legislative agenda which the members elect are expected to champion as they resume.

Addressing the press shortly after the meeting, the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, said, “Today, we had a very robust engagement with our Senators and House of Representatives members-elect. We agreed that we must always remember the magnanimity of the people who freely gave us their mandate.

“Our members in the National Assembly will make the difference in their conduct, utterance and the quality of legislation.”

Abure also announced a slash in the cost of nomination forms for those aspirants who wish to contest upcoming off-season governorship elections.

He said, “After considering the complaints and the intervention of our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, we have reviewed downward our governorship nomination fees, for Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo, we have reduced our nomination fees from N25 million to N15 million for the governorship.

“We have also resolved to return the N25 million nomination fees paid by one of our aspirants in Imo State, Humphrey Anumudu who lost his life last week.”

