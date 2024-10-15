Obi donates N20M to Anambra College of Nursing, Midwifery

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi on Monday donated N20 million to St Charles Borromeo College of Nursing and midwifery in the commercial city of Onitsha

The donation of N10 million each was made to both the midwifery and nursing departments.

Speaking at the event, Obi observed that education and health are the currencies with which people will transact in the future.

He said that nurses and other professionals travelling overseas for greener pastures should not be stopped, saying that Nigeria has over 200million people, hence, there is no need to restrict people from travelling out of the country for greener pastures.

Obi added, “Rather, Nigeria should concentrate on training more people, saying that foreign remittances can be a form of revenue for the country

“What we are doing is not charity, we are rather investing in you. We need to invest in knowledge and health because it is the future.

“Investing in you will ensure your greatness. Your profession is lucrative, you’re being looked for all over the world.

“I told Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria that they should stop denying anybody from leaving Nigeria for greener pastures.

“We have 200 million people, let us educate them. Let those who want go out to go and let those who want to stay should stay. Diaspora remittance is also a form of revenue generation.

“If you see me going round trying to donate, it is not anything but because we want to make life better for you all. I came here so I can donate to you. My children will not attend that university, and I can sit down and use the money to add more chieftaincy to my name, but that is not how to develop the future.

“I will be in college of nursing Anyingba tomorrow, they need my assistance to get accreditation and I will be there to support them, so that they can get it.”