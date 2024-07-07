Obi condemns Tinubu’s wasteful spending, cites Kenya as model of responsible leadership  

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticized the President Bola Tinubu’s Government’s extravagant spending, urging Nigerian leaders to emulate Kenya’s model of responsible governance.

Obi took to his verified X handle on Sunday to commend Kenya’s recent display of responsive governance.

He noted that the President of Kenya had heeded citizens’ demands and taken steps to cut unnecessary expenses.

He stated, “We, Nigerian political leaders, must learn from Kenya’s recent experience. When the Kenyan public realized their government was not making sufficient sacrifices and prioritizing resources effectively, they spoke out, demanding change and expressing their dissatisfaction through protests.

In response, the President demonstrated true leadership by listening to the people’s demands and acting accordingly, recognizing that government should be driven by citizens’ needs, not personal interests.”

Obi highlighted Kenya’s measures to curb wasteful spending, including: – Canceling budgets for the First Lady and Second Lady’s offices – Dissolving 47 state agencies – Suspending nonessential travel for government workers – Stopping the purchase of new cars for officials – Reducing the number of advisers by half.

He also noted an incident where the Kenyan President was accused of chartering a plane to America and responded transparently, addressing the concern.

Obi lamented that Nigeria’s leadership often disregards citizens’ grievances and uses public funds to silence critics.

He emphasized the need for leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people over personal interests.

“This acknowledgement of the people’s demands exemplifies responsive governance,” Obi added.

“In contrast, we Nigerian leaders often ignore genuine grievances and use public funds to insult and abuse those who speak truth to power. We must abandon these detrimental habits, stop the feasting, and make sacrifices for the greater good of our suffering masses.”

He said, “True change and progress require leaders who are sincere, willing to listen, act responsibly, and prioritize the welfare of the people over personal or political interests. If we make the necessary changes and sacrifices, a new Nigeria is possible!”

This follows President William Ruto of Kenya’s recent announcement of key austerity measures aimed at addressing public discontent and reducing government expenditure amidst protests in the East African country.