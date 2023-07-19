Obi celebrates 62 birthday with Plateau IDPs

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi has commiserated with Plateau State Goverment and the people of Mangu LGA of the State over the recent attacks and killings of the villagers in the locality by Suspected armed men.

Obi while addressing Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the New Goverment House Little Rayfield Jos, Wednesday said he chose today which is his birthday to visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu and to show support to the people and also commiserate with them over the needless killings that has claimed several lives and properties in some local government Areas of the State.

“I would like to commend the Governor for his relentless efforts to see that these killings stop. For us as Nigerians, it is time to be with our people especially in this trying period. Nigerians cannot continue to get killed in their homes unprovoked and we fold our arms.We cannot compensate for a life lost we can only show support. We must do everything within our means to bring this barbaric killings to an end”,Obi stressed.

The former Civilian Governor of Anambra state added that Plateau was known to be the most peaceful State in Nigeria with a beautiful weather and serene environment but expressed regret that in recent years it’s been plagued by crisis and killings.

“We must go back to the Plateau we used to know. A Plateau where people from various parts of life come to organize events and enjoy the beauty of Plateau. I call on Security Agencies to collaborate and bring these perpetrators to justice”.

He assured Governor Mutwang and Plateau people of his unwavering support to end the killings.

Responding,Governor Mutfwang wished Mr.Obi a happy birthday and thanked him for visiting Plateau.

According to Mutfwang, it was such am honour to celebrate his birthday with the Internally Displaced Persons in Mangu LGA of his state.

“Mangu has been in the news a lot because it was one of the most peaceful areas of the state. Loosing over 300 lives in the space of two Months is a national Disaster that must stop and so we are determined to fight to the end to ensure Plateau State remains the home of peace and tourism”, Mutfwang stressed.

The Plateau Governor hinted that Obi presence in Plateau meant a lot to them.

“You have changed the political landscape in Nigeria. We share similar vision of a Nigeria that works where the children of the poor can also be recognised, where every Nigerian can sleep without fear of being killed. We as a government are committed to this task and we promise to do our best.” He added.

The Labor Party Presidential candidate later visited the traditional ruler of Mangu maskoom Mwaghavul where he donated 100 bags of rice and 5 million naira to the victims of Mangu attacks before returning back to Abuja.