Obaseki urges support for military to end banditry, criminality in Edo forests, waterways

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has lauded the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, for his continuous efforts at improving security in the country, urging the collaboration and support of the defence chief to eliminate bandits and other criminals from Edo forests.

Obaseki gave the commendation on Tuesday in Benin when he received Irabor and other top military officers who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

According to him, “You are one person that we are very proud of; apart from being a well-decorated officer, in a short while, you have taken charge of the defense functions through your network. We have been watching with admiration the way you are coping and thriving with the very difficult challenge of stabilizing the security of this country.

“We also want to use this opportunity to thank you and your officers for your continued sacrifice for this country. We know the challenges we are faced with in this country today. These challenges did not just start today; it’s been a long way coming.”

The governor continued: “COVID-19 and the rapid degenerating economic circumstances that we find ourselves in are not making things easier for us, but in spite of these challenges, you are holding your own. For us as a government, our duty is to support you to the extent that we can.

“We appreciate the role and capacity which the military offers to us in this country. We have enjoyed cordial relationships with all the military formations in Edo. They have provided leadership in our joint effort with other security agencies in the state to stabilize security in the state.”

Obaseki, while calling for more collaboration with the military to improve security in Edo, said, “We have been able to record quite a lot of success in relation to what is going on in the rest of the country. We have some challenges and we would like you to support us. We are currently experiencing problems in some of our forests particularly the Okomu axis, which borders the Ose River.

“We find bandits and criminals coming there to undertake massive logging of woods and transport them; they now buy arms to reinforce their activities there. I am glad you came with all the men in the navy to see how you can give us additional support to patrol the waterways to checkmate the activities of these criminals.”

He further noted, “In the last couple of weeks, we have found lifeless bodies in the forest, which is now a den for cultivation of cannabis. We would like to work with the military to rout out these criminals.

“We want to assure you that you can always count on us in Edo to help in working with you to stabilize the security situation in this country.”

Earlier, the Chief of Defense Staff said his visit was to further motivate the military formation in the state, adding, “My visit today is just to complement their efforts and motivate them further so that the whole essence of their deployment in the various theaters will be achieved. Given that the positioning of security is joint efforts and the responsibility of everyone.

“It is also necessary to thank your Excellency for his moral support given to the troops and to also use the opportunity to thank the good people of Edo for the cordial relationship they have with the troops and to equally encourage them to sustain the effort in terms of providing useful information to the forces in order for them to scale up actions and effectiveness.”

