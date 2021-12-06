Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Obaseki to spend N51bn on physical infrastructure, construction of roads, bridges in 2022

By Peter
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said the state plans to expend N51billion in 2022 for the development and sustenance of physical infrastructure, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of roads and bridges.

The governor, who recently presented the 2022 budget proposal to Edo State House Assembly in Benin City, said N30bn will be spent on improving roads and bridges and N21bn for building more physical infrastructure and maintaining existing ones.

Reassuring the completion of all ongoing road projects in the state, Obaseki, reassured residents that his government remains committed to infrastructural development across the state.

According to him, “Our commitment to infrastructure renewal remains steadfast. In the new financial year, we have budgeted N30bn to improve roads and bridges and N21bn for building more physical infrastructure and maintaining existing ones.

“Among the many road projects we will be embarking on or continuing in the new year include Upper Airport-Upper Ekehuan Road, Ubiaja-Ugboha Road, Iruekpen-Sabogida-Ora Road and Sobe-Sabogida-Ora Road, Idumu-Iyasele-Eguare-Ukumehbo Road, while efforts will be intensified on ongoing projects.”

Enumerating some achievements of the administration in terms of infrastructural development in the last one year, Obaseki further stated, “We have, in the last one year, awarded contracts for over 150 road projects spread across the three senatorial districts of the state. These include roads linking towns as well as small township and inner-city roads. While work is ongoing, our contractors have had to grapple with the adverse impact of the rainy season.”

 

 

For a better society

