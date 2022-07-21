Obaseki to present executive bill establishing new town devt agency, others to Edo Assembly

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the sending of the bill to establish the Edo State New Town Development Agency to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

The Edo State Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Hon. Andrew Emwanta, disclosed this while briefing journalists after the weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting chaired by Governor Obaseki, at the Government House, Benin City.

He said the governor also directed that the bill to repeal and reenact the Edo State Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development be sent to the Assembly.

Emwanta said, “The Chairman of the Council, Governor Godwin Obaseki has directed the State Attorney General to prepare and present the Edo State Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development and Edo State New Town Development Agency bills to the council by next week for consideration which will be consequently sent to the Edo State House of Assembly.

“The essence of the physical planning bill is to repeal the 1972 law which, of course, is outdated and will be used in taking care of all the physical planning bills of the state especially now that we have operation plan Edo.

“Also, the Edo State New Town Development Agency Bill is to be presented by the Attorney General for consideration by the Edo State Executive Council and consequent transmission to Edo State House of Assembly.”

In his contribution, the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Hon. Jonathan Lawani, said the Governor also directed Heads of Local Governments to prioritize sanitation and cleanliness in the local councils.

He noted, “The Chairman of Council has directed the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Monday Osaigbovo, to call on all the Heads of Local Governments to make sure that their various local governments are clean.

“These are some of the strategies to ensure that the state is clean and free from all forms of Lassa fever rats. Also, we have engaged the Heads of Environmental at the various local governments; they have come up with a schedule of activities covering three months.”

“These activities include prompt evacuation of wastes, proper management of waste, cleaning of the environment and cleaning of markets, among others,” the Commissioner added.

For a better society