Obaseki swears in Joe Acha as Edo Chief Judge, urges collaboration among arms of govt

By Peter
L-R: Newly sworn-in Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Joe Acha; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, after the swearing-in of the Chief Judge, at the Government House in Benin City, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
0 8

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has sworn-in Hon. Justice Joe Acha as the new Edo State Chief Judge.

During the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Benin City, the governor stressed the need for collaboration among the three arms of government to engender good governance.

“I congratulate my Lord, Justice Joe Acha, on the attainment of the apex position in our Judiciary, which is a recognition of an illustrious and unblemished career both at the bar and the bench.

“I am certain that Your Lordship will live up to the highest ideals of your illustrious predecessors at the helm of the judicial arm of government in our state. This government has always considered itself to be Judiciary-friendly with the knowledge that our efforts to Make Edo Great Again (MEGA) will come to nothing without the solid foundation of law and order, and the rule of law.”

Obaseki said, “I enjoin Your Lordship to embrace the same institutional reforms that would ensure that our judiciary is fit for purpose and meets with international best practices in all respects.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Judiciary, as led by Your Lordship, in pursuing the goal of ensuring the greatest good for the greatest number of people through modernisation, digitisation and efficient management practices.”

He noted, “This government is ready to provide all the support required to ensure that our judicial officers and the entire bureaucracy that supports them, are provided with all needed modern tools, technology and welfare that would ensure optimal performance. We hope to soon be handing over the newly built Judges Quarters and the Modular Courts being rolled out in all the local government areas across the state.”

“We hope in return that the Judiciary will provide support for the efforts of the Government, particularly in revenue generation and the prevention of lawlessness and impunity manifested in various facets of our public and private lives”, he said.

 

 

