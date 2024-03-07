Obaseki/Shaibu feud: Edo Assembly serves deputy gov. impeachment notice

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced impeachment proceedings against the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The Majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, who announced the impeachment notice during plenary, said the petition dated March 5, was signed by 21 out of the 24 members against the deputy governor.

Aiguobarueghian stated, “The petition against the deputy governor came in on March 5 and was signed by 21 out of the 24 members. The number of members who signed the petition was more than the two-third requirement stipulated in the constitution.”

He also said that the petition was based on two grounds perjury and revealing of government secrets.

The speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku who acknowledged receipt of the petition, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve Shaibu the impeachment notice.

Agbebaku also gave the deputy governor seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

The impeachment notice is the latest in the rift between the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, who have been at loggerheads since mid-last year when Shaibu announced his intention to run for the office of the governor of the state

Meanwhile, Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole has denied reports that he has a deal with Governor Godwin Obaseki to impeach Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

This is coming after the state Assembly served Shaibu an impeachment notice on Wednesday, amid his face-off with Obaseki.

Oshiomhole said Shaibu’s impeachment is the sole responsibility of the Edo State House of Assembly and the state judiciary.

In a statement signed by his media office, the senator said political parties have no constitutional role to play in any impeachment process.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an article circulating on social media regarding a purported plan by the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to call on lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly to begin impeachment proceedings against his deputy Hon. Philip Shaibu.

“Ordinarily, we would neither be concerned nor bothered by what methods the characters in the unending feud within the Edo State PDP employ to settle scores among themselves.

“However, we are compelled to clarify and set the record straight because in the said article, it was falsely claimed, and I quote “

“ Our reporter also gathered that the governor have(sic) already gotten across to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to help him lobby and talk to the APC lawmakers in the House to support the impeachment move against Comrade Philip Shaibu”

“We wish to categorically state that Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole has not, at any time, engaged in discussions with Governor Godwin Obaseki regarding plans to impeach his deputy, as the apex leader of the APC in Edo State, is solely focused on fostering goodwill between the people of Edo State and the APC, with the goal of winning the upcoming governorship election and returning the state to a path of progress under an APC government.

“Also, it is important to state that matters of impeachment are the sole responsibilities of the Edo State House of Assembly and the Edo State Judiciary. Political parties have no constitutional role to play in any impeachment process.

“Therefore, the notion that Senator Adams Oshiomhole can influence the actions of APC lawmakers, should there be any impeachment exercise in the Edo State House of Assembly is simply preposterous.

“Senator Oshiomhole has not and will not engage in any deals with Governor Obaseki on this or any other political issue.”