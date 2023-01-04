Obaseki reforms: Edo emerges only state in the South South with zero building collapse in 2022

Efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to sanitize the state’s built environment has continued to yield positive gains as Edo emerged the only state in the South South with zero building collapse in 2022.

The feat was announced in the yearly collapse record report by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG).

According to the report, at least 61 buildings collapsed across the Nigerian states in 2022, with Lagos State topping with a record of 20 incidents.

The report noted that Lagos is closely followed by Kano, Anambra, Delta, Jigawa and Oyo States respectively with 7, 5, 4, 4 and 3 records of 20 incidents for the year 2022.

Responding to the BCPG 2022 report, Isoken Omo, the Edo State Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, noted that the impressive feat is attributed to the state’s strict adherence to building regulations and the efforts by the Ministry to ensure that all construction projects are up to code.

According to her, the Ministry has been working closely with construction companies, developers, and contractors to ensure that all buildings in the state meet safety standards.

“We have also been conducting regular inspections of construction sites to identify and address any potential issues before they can lead to a building collapse.

“We are glad that this commitment to safety has clearly paid off with the new report which acknowledged our efforts as the state has not seen a single building collapse in 2022.”

She added, “We are very proud of this accomplishment and are committed to maintaining this record. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that all buildings in Edo State are safe and meet all necessary regulations.”