Obaseki mourns death of Edo NLC Chairman, Osayande

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the demise of the Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Sunny Osayande.

In a statement, Obaseki noted that the state was in great grief over the loss of a true comrade and icon of the Nigerian labour movement, whose selfless role in the maintenance of industrial harmony in Edo State will remain evergreen.

The Governor hailed the forthrightness of late Osayande, noting that he maintained a calm and balanced disposition towards government whenever labour disputes arose in the state.

He said this positive disposition made the transformation exercise in the state’s public and civil service seamless.

The governor commiserated with all workers in the state, the leadership and members of the NLC as well as the family and friends of late Comrade Osayande.

He prayed God Almighty to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed labour leader, who passed on in the early hours of Sunday, January 23, 2022.

