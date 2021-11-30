Obaseki mobilizes contractors to begin construction of failed portions of Benin-Sapele Road

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, assured residents along the Benin-Sapele Road axis that the government will immediately begin rehabilitation work on the road, starting from the popular RCC to Ogheghe junction.

The governor, who visited the area, said his administration is aware of their plights and will mobilize contractors to the site to commence rehabilitation work on the failed portions of the road.

Obaseki was accompanied by Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Infrastructure, Ferguson Enabulele, and other top government functionaries.

The governor who queried the failure of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the federal government to rehabilitate and fix the failed portions of the road, noted, “I hope FERMA and the federal government are not playing politics with this road.

“I have seen your plight and suffering and can’t wait for the Federal Government. I will immediately mobilize contractors to commence work here.

“I will mobilize two contractors to the site and they will start rehabilitation of the road from RCC. Please speak to your people and the youths to open the road to traffic now. We will send our men here to begin work,” he reassured.

Speaking to protesters at Ogheghe Junction, Obaseki reassured the youths that his administration will not fold its hands and watch the people suffer, noting that the government will intensify efforts in its infrastructural development plans, aimed at improving the livelihood of the Edo people.

The spokesman for the youths, Mr. Daniel Omoregbe, thanked the governor for his commitment to the welfare and livelihood of the people.

He said, “My governor, we are grateful and happy that you came here today to see how we are suffering. We are satisfied and will open the road to allow free flow of traffic now. We hope to see the rehabilitation of the road commence as promised.”

