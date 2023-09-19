Obaseki locks out deputy, Shaibu of his office

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, was on Monday morning locked out of his office in the Government House, Benin City.

Our reporter gathered that Shaibu had arrived government house early Monday to resume work at his office as usual.

However, to his greatest surprise, the gate to his office and the main entrance leading to the storey building was locked with chains and heavy padlocks.

It was gathered that Shaibu and his aides waited for about an hour and left. He was said to have made frantic calls trying to reach the Governor but to no avail.

Sources revealed that Shaibu had some discussions with the State Commissioner of Police and the State Director of State Security Services, alerting them of how he was locked out from his office.

Shaibu was said to have summoned the Government House Camp Commandant, Ibrahim Babatunde, (SP) and asked him why he was locked out of his office. He said it was a directive from above adding that the CSO of Government House, Williams Wabba will be in a better position to explain.

Shaibu was said to have put calls to Wabba Williams promising to come, but never came all through the waiting of Shaibu.