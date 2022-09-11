Obaseki hails Sir Gabriel Igbinedion at 88

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has hailed the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Sir (Chief) Dr. Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, on his 88th birthday.

In a statement, the governor said, “I heartily felicitate with our father, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, His Excellency, Sir (Chief) Dr. Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion as he celebrates his 88th birthday.”

According to the governor, “At 88, the great Esama of Benin has continued to lead an illustrious life, distinguishing himself as an elder statesman, business tycoon and philanthropist extraordinaire.

“A well-accomplished and remarkable Edo son, his achievements over the years have greatly impacted on our dear state and country, as well as the African continent, transforming the lives of many.

He noted that Sir Igbinedion remains an icon of Nigeria’s business, social and cultural world and a shining example of the entrepreneurial excellence of the Edo people.

“He has a long list of enterprises spanning different sectors of the economy including, education, aviation, radio and television broadcasting, banking, hospitality, transport, manufacturing, crude oil exploration and shipping, among others.

“His propensity for creating opportunities for others to prosper is legendary. In building his vast business empire, the patriarch of the House of Igbinedion display rare business acumen, providing employment for thousands and contributing immensely to the development and progress of our state and nation,” he added.

The governor prayed that God grants Sir Igbinedion many more years in good health and prosperity.

