Obaseki hails Edo workers for industrial harmony, reassures on upgrade of AAU to world-class university

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU) is being repositioned to become self-sustaining, ensuring a world-class institution of learning capable of producing globally-competitive graduates.

Obaseki stated this while addressing members of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its Chairman, Mr. Odion Olaye, who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

The governor also hailed workers for the industrial harmony in the state, noting that the collaboration between the workers and government has contributed to sustainable growth and development in the state.

He said, “The agitations and the issues in Ambrose Alli University are matters arising from the long period of shut down of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the conversation we are having, these problems are going to be resolved. The Edo State Ministry of Education and the government had to take immediate actions to suspend the activities of academic unions in the school because some of them were threatening to shutdown the institution which would have led us back.”

Hailing the workers, Obaseki said, “First, I want to appreciate the leadership of the Edo NLC for showing appreciation of the state’s new minimum wage for workers in the state and also the pension harmonization initiative which we have undertaken.

“This has encouraged us to do more for workers. As a government, we see the NLC and other unions as partners in progress. We see you as partners because you’ve been there for us since we came into office, and we can proudly beat our chest and say that we are one family.

“We have enjoyed tremendous goodwill from labour. It is on record that there has been no labour strike by any of the unions against our administration, except it is strictly on politics. I am not sure that there is no other government outside the state that boasts of such a record.”

“This has been made possible by all of you because of the trust that you built with us and by the grace of God, we will not betray that trust,” he reassured.

Earlier, Olaye said the visit is to seek a lasting solution to the suspension of union activities in some higher institutions in the state.

He added, “Labour in Edo State under my leadership wrote to Mr. Governor over the suspension of union activities in some schools. Today, we met with him and have deliberated successfully. In a very short period, it will be a thing of the past.”

For a better society