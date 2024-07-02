Obaseki gives Shaibu 7-day ultimatum to return govt vehicles

Obaseki gives Shuaibu 7-day ultimatum to return govt vehicles

Edo State Government has issued a 7 days ultimatum to the impeached former Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu to return over 20 vehicles still in his possession.

The State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare today Tuesday 2nd July, 2024 disclosed this through a public notice made available to newsmen in Benin City, the state capital.

Recall that Shaibu was impeached by the Edo State House of Assembly in April after he fell out with Governor Obaseki, allegedly over his gubernatorial ambition.

The impeached deputy governor recently donated his Campaign Office and several Sienna vehicles, utility (music) trucks to the Monday Okpebholo, the All progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa as his contribution to their campaign organization.

It is yet unidentified if the donated vehicles were part of those donated to the opposition APC in the state.

Shaibu was later replaced by Marvellous Omobayo Godwins, a former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) from Akoko-Edo local government area in Edo North Senatorial District.

In the notice titled ‘Public Notice on Retrieval of 22 Official Government Vehicles, Nehikhare disclosed that Philip Shaibu has been given seven days to return the vehicles.

He indicated that should the former Deputy Governor fail to obey the directive, security agencies have been put on alert to retrieve the vehicles.

The notice read: “The Edo State Government hereby issues this notice directing the retrieval of official government vehicles allocated to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Edo State, which are currently in the custody of the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu.

“The former Deputy Governor is by this notice given a seven-day ultimatum from the date of this publication to return the vehicles, as relevant security agencies have been put on alert to retrieve the vehicles after the expiration of the notice.”