Obaseki: Edo Residency Card’ll facilitate planning, ensure equitable distribution of services

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the ongoing Edo Resident Identity Card project will provide data to enhance the planning and implementation of government’s programmes and projects, ensuring equitable distribution of services to all communities in the state.

Obaseki, while speaking to journalists in Benin City, noted that with the data collated through the project, the government will be able to fast track delivery of programmes across health, education and other social services to the people.

He said, “We are currently rolling out the Edo Resident Identity Card, which will provide data of citizens to make it easier for government to plan and provide services across the state.”

The governor added, “With the card which is linked to the National Identity card, not only will we have data on residents and their core demographics, we will also be able to fast track delivery of programmes across health, education and other social services to the people.”

Reinstating the government’s commitment to placing Edo on the path of sustainable growth and development, the governor said, “The preparation of the Edo State 30-year development plan, Benin Urban Plan and Edo Regional Plans are progressing well.

“I implore citizens to cooperate with the enumerators who we are sending out to obtain the information and data which we require to finalize these master plans. We have also set up a New Town development Agency to plan and layout several new towns across the state. In all of these projects, there will be extensive stakeholder consultations and engagements.”

He noted, “The launch of the tourism master plan has been well received by industry players and we are indeed impressed with the coming of big-ticket investors in the creative and entertainment sectors in the state. The construction of the Benin Cultural District, which is an integral part of the tourism masterplan, has commenced. We have secured the support of international partners for the cultural district and archaeological work, which will make Edo a key site for global culture and tourism in the new year and beyond.”