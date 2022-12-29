Obaseki: Edo partnering NCDMB to develop 50 hectares, attract investors into Benin Enterprise Park

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state has entered into a partnership with the Nigerian Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to develop 50 hectares out of the 1000 hectares for the Benin Enterprise Park, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists, noted that the park would catalyze the state’s industrialization drive and attract big-ticket investors to tap from the state’s comparative advantage in power generation as well as being a hub for logistics.

According to the governor, “Before the rainy season next year, we will start developing the first 50 hectares. We have partnered with the Nigerian Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), who have decided to cooperate with us on the first 50 hectares that has also attracted some of the large investor groups who want to take large chunks.

“Our role is to provide the basic structure. There is a 95MW power plant stationed there. So, electricity already exists. The design of the main infrastructure network, sewage system, among others, are all complete. Any moment from now, it will be in the market.”

On why the park was renamed the governor said the decision was taken because the government wanted various businesses to have access to the facility and not just manufacturers.

“It is a 1000-hectare property. We had to do the land acquisition and pay compensation to the inhabitants. There is a federal agency there that is taking us to court, so we are working through all of these, which caused quite a delay initially.”

