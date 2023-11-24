Obaseki dazzles investors at Belt, Roads forum, showcases Edo’s energy, petrochemical potential

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, took the global stage at the Belt and Road Investment Forum, in China, to showcase opportunities in Edo’s energy and petrochemical sectors, urging investors to leverage the opportunities provided by his government’s business-friendly reforms for trade and investment expansion.

The governor, while giving his presentation in Fuzhou, China, said the State is packed with numerous opportunities for investors in the energy and petrochemical sector.

The event was organized in Fuzhou, the largest city in Fujian Province where, coincidentally, the majority of the Chinese companies operating in Edo State are headquartered.

Over 150 countries were in attendance with Edo State as the only sub-national government invited to speak at the 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Global Chambers of Commerce and Associations Conference.

Obaseki said his administration will continue to strengthen the business relationship with the Chinese business community as Edo State is the third State in Nigeria after Lagos and Ogun with the largest number of Chinese companies.

He noted that Edo State has a fast-growing reputation as the energy and petrochemical hub of Nigeria which is a big attraction to potential Chinese investors with prospects of affordable gas exploration.

According to him, through a strategic partnership with the State Government, the Chinese business community in Edo State has grown steadily from a couple of companies to over 10 manufacturing steels, tiles, roofs, ceramics, and wood, including the largest glass company in West Africa.

He further noted, “We have also been fortunate to reap the numerous benefits of the Belt and Road Initiative because we now have flourishing industrial development in Edo State. Thanks to the numerous industrial companies from China, led by Rongsheng Steel Companies which has significantly promoted industrial development in my State and created numerous jobs.”

In addition to his plenary remarks at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Global Chambers of Commerce and Associations Conference, Governor Obaseki is scheduled to hold close-door meetings with the Fuzhou business community.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng