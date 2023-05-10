Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Obaseki congratulates Adeleke as Supreme Court upholds guber victory

News
By Admin 2
Godwin Obaseki
21
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the Supreme Court ruling today which validated his victory in the 2022 Osun State governorship election.

In a statement, Obaseki hailed the Supreme Court for upholding the wishes of the people of Osun State, describing the verdict as “a triumph of justice”

According to him, “I congratulate my friend and brother, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the Supreme Court verdict which validated his victory in the 2022 Osun State Governorship election.

“The verdict is a triumph of justice. The apex court has once again stood by the people in validating the elections, in which the people of Osun State voted convincingly to elect the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke as their governor.

It is a triumph of good and the people of Osun State are assured of quality governance by their beloved governor.

“With the verdict, Osun State will continue to enjoy the good dividends of democracy and are assured of responsible and quality governance.”

Continue Reading
Admin 2 166 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gov. Ugwuanyi urges 300 Enugu pilgrims to pray for the…

Shelter Afrique is stronger than what I inherited in 2016 –…

Mutfwang receives NUT, vows to revamp education sector

Youths, driving force for change, says Buhari at…

1 of 1,043