Obaseki congratulates Adeleke as Supreme Court upholds guber victory

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the Supreme Court ruling today which validated his victory in the 2022 Osun State governorship election.

In a statement, Obaseki hailed the Supreme Court for upholding the wishes of the people of Osun State, describing the verdict as “a triumph of justice”

According to him, “I congratulate my friend and brother, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the Supreme Court verdict which validated his victory in the 2022 Osun State Governorship election.

“The verdict is a triumph of justice. The apex court has once again stood by the people in validating the elections, in which the people of Osun State voted convincingly to elect the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke as their governor.

It is a triumph of good and the people of Osun State are assured of quality governance by their beloved governor.

“With the verdict, Osun State will continue to enjoy the good dividends of democracy and are assured of responsible and quality governance.”