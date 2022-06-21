Obaseki commiserates with family of late music maestro, Osayomore

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, led other top government functionaries to condole with the family of late music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph over the loss of their patriarch.

Obaseki, at the residence of the late musician in Benin City, described Osayomore as a true reformer, who contributed to the development of society through music.

Eulogizing the music maestro, Obaseki said, “Osayomore was a true reformer, a social commentator, a man that can’t keep silent in the face of injustice and oppression. He spoke his mind through his music and we owe him a befitting funeral. I am here to commiserate with you and also find out the preparation of his burial arrangement.”

He continued: “When I heard of his passing, I was deeply saddened, just like all his fans around the globe.

“Osayomore was a versatile artiste; a man that cares for his people, our culture and our arts. He was close to me for over several years and always informed me of any activity, be it album launch or musical show.”

The governor added, “We will miss him. He has lived his own life and contributed to the development of society. It is now for us to take those values he preached about and make sure we continue to keep those values. He was a good man; he was kind and an Edo superstar.

“We will work with the burial committee and see how to participate and contribute to the success of the burial ceremony.”

In his response, late Osayomore’s manager, Engr. Frank Ugboma thanked the governor for the visit, noting, “Your coming here despite your busy schedule will help the family and the members of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) heal faster.”

