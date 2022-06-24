Obaseki, COAS commission projects as Edo donates 20-room officers’ hostel to Nigeria Army

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, on Thursday, commissioned five projects at the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, in Benin City, including a 20-room student officers’ accommodation donated by the Edo State Government.

Other projects commissioned include a 350-capacity auditorium named after President Muhammadu Buhari; 64-bed female soldiers’ hostel; an RSM House consisting of three fully-furnished bedrooms, and a 142-bed male soldiers’ hostel accommodation.

Obaseki, at the commissioning commended President Buhari for providing the right leadership and a conducive working environment for the military to effectively deliver on their assigned role, adding, “It’s not a coincidence that the President was once a commandant in the school of transport and supply.”

The governor noted, “I am delighted today about this very important occasion which marks the commissioning of completed projects here at the Nigeria Army School of Supply and Transport. Less than one year ago, specifically August 24th 2021, we were here to lay the foundation of this edifice and other projects. It shows the quality of leadership of the Chief of Army Staff. He is an officer that executes projects. I am urging him to continue to provide leadership for Nigeria at this time.

“For us in Edo, our modest contribution of a 20-room hostel for officers’ accommodation is the least we can do to support what the Army has done for us in the State.”

He continued: “August last year, we pleaded with the Chief of Army Staff about the crisis on the Benin-Ehor stretch of the Benin-Auchi Road, calling for his assistance with a forward operating base around Ehor, and he approved it in less than a month he left. He gave instructions to his men and they were deployed to the axis.

“We are proud to say that with your support, Edo State is the safest in the South-South region of the country. You are a remarkable leader who cares so much for both the retired and those still in service; you always do more for the people.

“We will be working with you and committing to do more as the Army needs accommodation at Ekenhuan Barracks. I am in conversation with the Brigade Commander to relocate some of his men from Oregbeni who have been there under very terrible living conditions. We will be working with the command to fix, build and repair some of the dilapidated hostel accommodation in Ekenhuan Barracks to create more accommodation for your men.”

The governor further added, “We are creating an express way of 13 kilometres with street lights to Ekenhuan Barracks.

“We are here to commission projects and identify with what you represent. Nigeria is confronting security challenges in all the geo-political zones of the country and these challenges are complex in nature and require more skilled personnel and makes what you are doing extraordinary.

“The skills required by your men can only be achieved by continuous training and listening to you. That is one point of emphasis, and as a government, we have taken that from you.”

Earlier, the Army Chief of Army Staff commended the governor for the continuous support to the military, noting, “I specially thank Governor Obaseki for his support of the 20 rooms officers’ hostel.”

