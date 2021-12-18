Champion Newspapers Limited
Obaseki celebrates Buhari at 79

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.

The governor, in a statement, commended the President on his unwavering commitment to the development of Nigeria and his unalloyed drive to place the country on the path of progress despite the current challenges that beset the nation.

According to him, “I heartily congratulate His Excellency, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 79th birthday.

“I pray that God grants him more years in good health and wisdom to continue to advance the development of our great nation.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Edo State, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari as he adds another year today. Congratulations.”

