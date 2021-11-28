Obaseki celebrates Benin Club at 90, urges innovation, infrastructural devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend, led other top government functionaries to the 90th anniversary celebration of Benin Club, hailing the management and members of the club for its achievements since 1931.

Obaseki, while delivering his welcome address at the anniversary celebration held at the club premises in Benin City, said the club has evolved and is now the envy of all.

According to him, “Benin Club is unique because after the unfortunate incident of 1897, when the town was now occupied by the British, the number of British civil servants and the military that were here necessitated the creation of some recreational activities. This led to the creation of the European Club now Benin Club, created in 1931.

“We are celebrating history as the Benin Club is part of modern Benin and Edo history. This Club is one of the oldest country clubs in Nigeria. I believe Sapele Club was the first and possibly Calabar Club, because these were the colonial headquarters at that time.

“We are celebrating 90 years of what l will term an institution that began the redefinition of the Nigerian experience.”

The governor also thanked those who contributed to the rebuilding of the club, which was raised down by fire in 1968.

He noted that the club has continued to grow in terms of innovation and infrastructural development, adding, “I thank the president of the club and his management team for their innovation and infrastructural drive that has made the club the envy of others.

“I urge the management not to relent but continue to strive hard for innovation and infrastructural development of the club as the Government is building new towns that will have world-class recreational facilities, which will have clubs that will compete with yours here.”

The Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said since the establishment of the Club in 1931, it has continued to grow in strength, uniting members and ensuring a progressive State.

In his welcome address, President of Benin Club 1931, Pharm. Fred Iboi noted, “We have achieved tremendous progress in the area of infrastructural development of the Benin Club and have installed facial recognition gadget at the access gate, which was commissioned by Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

