Obaseki attends Nosa-Ehima’s daughter wedding, tasks couple on tolerance, sacrifice

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend, attended the wedding ceremony between the daughter of a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Deacon Mike Nosa-Ehima, Iyen Jacinta and her heartthrob, Nosakhare Richard Efiannayi.

The wedding took place at the Spirit and Life Bible Church (SLBC), Giwa-Amu, in Benin City.

The governor was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, among other top government functionaries.

Obaseki, at the event, urged the couple to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice and tolerance.

In his homily, titled, ‘Godly Marriage’, the officiating minister, Smith Ogiemudia said, “If Jesus is in the marriage, all will be well. Ensure love, unity, oneness is in your home. Marriage is enjoyable.

“Marriage is a miraculous union; marriage is not to be entered into by any unmatured mind or unserious personality but rather reverently, discreetly, soberly and with the fear of God. Obey God’s words. Ensure God is the Lord of your marriage.

“Jesus should be the center of your marriage, allow wine to flow and obey the word of God.”

The clergy further urged, “Marriage of God is a marriage entered into by two born again believers who know it is God’s will for them to get married. These two have come together before God, ministers, witnesses as they join their hearts and lives for eternity.”

