Obaseki appoints Col. Omomia as Coordinator of Edo Security Vigilante Network

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Col. Kole Oshoriamhe Omomia (Rtd) as Coordinator, Edo State Security Vigilante Network.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the appointment is part of the Edo State Government’s reorganization of the State Security Vigilante Network for better service delivery to Edo people.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has approved the appointment of Col. Kole Oshoriamhe Omomia (Rtd) as Coordinator, Edo State Security Vigilante Network.

“Until his appointment, Col. Kole Oshoriamhe Omomia (Rtd) had held various positions including: Battalion Adjutant, 177 Battalion, Ibadan, Oyo State; Company Commander, 146 Amphibious Battalion, Calabar, Cross River State; Company Commander, (UNAMSIL NIBAT 8) Agenebode, Edo State; Commanding Officer, Admin Battalion, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna; Company Commander, 195 Battalion, Sierra Leone; Platoon Commander, (UNPROFOR NIBAT 1) Yugoslavia; Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Security and Coordinator, Edo State Special Constabulary Police Force, amongst several others.

“This appointment is part of the Edo State Government reorganization of the State Security Vigilante Network for better service delivery to Edo people.”

“Mr. Governor appreciates the services rendered to the State by the outgoing Coordinator, CSP Yusuf Haruna (Rtd) and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” Ogie noted.

