Obasanjo to Anambra people: support Soludo to make Anambra greater, he did it at CBN

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Anambra people to support the in-coming governor, Prof Charles Soludo’s administration, saying that he performed excellently well as a CBN governor during his government.

He said that with Prof Soludo on the wheel, a greater Anambra will be acheived, esoecially with support and cooperation of the people of the state.

Obasanjo who spoke at the maiden symposium of Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, hailed the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano for his legacy projects in the state.

The cited the Umueri Cargo/Passenger airport as landmark project that is capable of opening up the state and as well boost the economy.

Delivering a paper titled, “Nigeria’s Foreign Policy: A Restrospect View”, Prof Akinjide Osuntokun Baapitan said Nigeria must ensure an inclusive government built on equity, equality, fairness and justice for her effective foreign policy.

He said, “In these 62 odd years of Nigeria’s independence, Nigeria has made a success of its foreign policy and diplomacy but there is no doubt there will room for improvement but it is clear that its foreign policy based on its unchanging national interest will remain unchanged.

“But charity usually begins at home and have an effective foreign policy Nigeria must ensure that it has an all inclusive government that is built on equality, equity, fairness and justice,” he said.

While stating that Nigeria appears to have followed a well laid out plan in her foreign policy over the years, he added, “Whatever the fashionable slogan of the era was, whether “Africa is the centre piece of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy” “concentric circles in which Africa is no the inner circle and the rest of the world is the outside circle or “Economic diplomacy”.

“But it should not be assumed that there was a road map in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the cabinet office at the presidency which guided policy formulation and execution,” Osuntokun said.

Earlier in his speech, the celebrant, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the nation’s most visionary leader.

He thanked Gov. Willie Obiano, Governor- elect, Prof. Charles Sọludo, former Governor Peter Obi, Chief Simon Okeke, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Sen. Uche Ekwenife for creating out time to attend the symposium.

Anyaoku who also marked his 89 years old at the event, said that Nigeria’s standing and diplomacy in the world cannot but be greatly influenced by the country’s domestic situation.

He added, “As most populous African country, Nigeria has a special responsibility for obliterating the abiding legacy of the slave trade by winning respect and genuine acceptance of the nation of human equality among the non-black races across the world,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone said the Emeka Anyaoku Institute, launched in October 2017 geared towards fostering learning and promotion of international peace has been somewhat in limbo.

He expressed optimism that the maiden symposium would signal the varsity’s commitment to redouble efforts to make the institution functional.

Esimone added, “We shall mobilize support from public spirited corporate organizations and individuals for infrastructural development of the institute and the organization of academic discourses for the goals realization.”