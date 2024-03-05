Obasanjo, a champion for good governance -Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a leading voice in the quest for political emancipation and good governance.

Governor Abiodun stated this on Tuesday, 5 March, 2024, at a lecture to mark the 87th birthday of Chief Obasanjo titled, “Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalysts for Development in a Strife-Ridden World” at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Acknowledging Chief Obasanjo for being deeply connected to his roots, Prince Abiodun also praised him for being a respected democratic leader globally.

“Baba has become a world-respected democratic leader, a detribalised Nigerian, and a Pan-African whose passion and vision is for Africa that is being led by quality leadership for the desired economic development.

“Baba is deeply connected to his roots. Baba’s passion for his culture and tradition is unparalleled.

“Baba remains the leading voice in his quest for political emancipation, good governance, anti-corruption and social justice,” he said.

The governor commended the former president for being far-sighted with a knack for nurturing leaders.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the lecture and former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, noted that access to justice, quality of elections, and tribalism are some of the factors working against quality leadership in Africa.

Jonathan said that there was a need to look at the issues of winner-takes-it-all in politics, noting that when a president is elected, he isn’t just the president of his party alone, but a president of all.

He added that whenever a serving president brings an opposition on board his team, it tends to bring quality and inclusiveness into governance

In his remarks, a former President of Slovenia and the Chairman of Club De Madrid, Danilo Turk, said the club is currently involved in establishing a body that will look at fighting corruption around the world.

He said that the club will not get tired in its quest to ensure that democracy succeeds around the world, adding that it is important that the people are given a choice as democracy should be beyond the elites in any country.