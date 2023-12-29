Obasa urges Tinubu to halt assault on legislature

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure independence of the state legislature by amending the constitution, saying dignity of legislative arm of Government must be established and sustained.

Obasa urged the President to stop the assault on legislature in some parts of the country, noting the ugly incidents of assault on legislative chambers in some states were a stain on the fabric of democracy in the country.

The Speaker made the remark during a reception at the State House,Marina, Lagos in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is currently on a vacation for yuletide celebration.

Also in attendance at the event were state exco members, members of the legislature at the state and federal levels, local council chairmen, traditional rulers among others.

Obasa said, “Mr. President, you are a complete democrat and anything that will stain your reputation should be addressed. The idea of removing the roofs of the House of Assembly, demolition and blocking the House of Assembly as seen in some parts of the country should be looked into. The independence of the legislature must be established and sustained,” Obasa said.

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, described Tinubu as “a pride of Lagos”, noting that the President made history as first indigene of Lagos to occupy Aso Rock.

Represented by Oba Kabiru Shotobi, Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Akiolu urged Tinubu to work for the masses and birth a new country that would be habitable for all citizens, regardless of their status.

The monarch used the occasion to raise the longstanding demand for a special status for Lagos.