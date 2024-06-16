Obasa, Sanwo-Olu’s wife, others declare support for protection of vulnerable boys

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday led a team of young boys to the House of Assembly as part of a mentorship programme she initiated for the boy-child.

The First Lady, who arrived with the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, was received by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and members at a special plenary session held to encourage the children.

Advising the young boys, Obasa recalled how, as a young student, he got challenged to love Literature after he attended a theatre performance where someone quoted from one of William Shakespeare’s works without looking at a book or paper.

He advised the children and explained the roles of the legislature in the lives of Lagos State and its residents as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I want you to resolve to be true leaders of tomorrow. And to do this, you must say no to crime. A criminal can never be a leader.

“So try to be good children and students. You have learnt from my colleagues and I today. We all started as youth. All it takes is to be good boys and law-abiding citizens,” he advised.

The Speaker noted that the House takes the welfare of every resident important.

“In the next 25 years, let us hear the impact of this visit from you,” he urged adding that the child’s right law passed by the House protects children of the state just.

He advised the children to ensure that they are able to speak their mother-tongue effectively.

Addressing the House, Sanwo-Olu’s wife said the young boys, under the aegis of the Lagos State Boy Child Initiative, were selected from public and private schools as well as orphanages and correctional facilities.

She noted that focus has mostly been on the girl child, adding that the initiative is aimed, among others, to mentor young boys, raise awareness about the rights of the boy child and make them useful to society.

Commending the First Lady, lawmakers who spoke at plenary urged the boys to keep the memory of the visit and apply the advice that they received.

