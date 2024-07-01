Obajana-Benin Road: FG terminates contracts with Mothercat, Dantata, RCC for non-performance

The Federal Government has terminated its contracts with Mothercat, RCC and Dantata & Sawoe for non-performance on the dualisation of the Obajana-Benin road project sections two, three and four.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Uchenna Orji, on Monday In Abuja.

Umahi said that the contracts were terminated due to delay leading to the expiration of the contract which were awarded since December 3, 2012.

”The Federal Ministry of Works has terminated contract numbers 6136, 6137 and 6138 with Mothercat Ltd, Dantata & Sawoe Construction Ltd and RCC Ltd respectively.

”The projects affected by this termination are the dualisation of Obajana – Benin road and section II, (Okene – Auchi) in Kogi/Edo.

”Others are the dualisation of Obajana – Benin road, section III (Auchi – Ehor) and the dualisation of Obajana – Benin road section IV (Ehor – Benin) both in Edo.

”The termination of the said contracts became necessary in view of the inordinate delay of the affected companies in job performance,’’ he said.

Umahi said that it was also due to their failure, neglect and or refusal to fulfil their contractual obligations as required by the standard conditions of contract.

”This has affected the timely completion of the projects, which has resulted in the expiration of the contracts by effluxion of time.

”The projects which were awarded on Dec. 3 2012 were advertently abandoned by the contractors and no genuine commitment or good faith was shown towards executing the projects after accepting the considerations offered by the Federal Government.

”This thereby is exposing the road users to untold hardship due to the deplorable condition of the projects,’’ he said.

Umahi also said that engineers in charged, have therefore been directed to take the necessary steps to do the needful and arrange with the affected companies for a joint measurement of work done so far.

”The Federal Ministry of Works under my watch will not condone acts of unseriousness and sabotage by contractors whose plan is to become a clog in the wheel of progress of the Renewed Hope administration.

”Going forward, the government will not hesitate in terminating all projects that are funded but are non-performing,’’ he said.