Obaigbena to FG: Save journalism by reviewing intellectual property laws

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman, THISDAY/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena has urged the Federal Government to urgently review the intellectual property laws to save journalism from contents theft played out on social media.

Obaigbena made the appeal during Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture held in Lagos on Tuesday.

The event organized by the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE was atteneded by senior media professionals and other stakeholders.

The lecture was instituted last year by the NGE in honour of its founding President, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Dignitaries at the event included, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris who was represented by the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Ali M. Ali, former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed among others.

With the theme, “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies,” it was an avenue for various media professionals to interrogate survival strategies to navigate the challenges faced in the course of economic and social media challenges.

Speaking as the Lead Speaker, Obaigbena advised professional colleagues to devise means of engaging with the people especially the youth to keep the profession afloat.

He said, “Journalism in Nigeria is 165 years today. The survival of the media must come through the people. Are you engaging with them? Are they part of your news genre? These are the questions we must answer.

“We are in a new world. How prepared are we? If crypto is the new currency, how will media present the country to the world?

“As journalists, we write stories and engage. Now the phone, computer are the distribution. Let’s not confuse the idea and the means of distribution. That means of distribution is changing but good journalism is not- good journalism is telling the facts.”

While stressing that journalism is under threat, the media guru stated, “We have the AI, we are challenged by Artificial Intelligence. We have to train on AI. Are we ready to challenge a world that is being challenged by AI?”

He however suggested that, “We can use it for good, on health, to cure diseases. How do we use the advantages of AI to produce good journalism, to build our brand and make sure that we make our society a better place.

“We are in a country where the young are more than the old. We need to banish poverty. We are here faced with the battle that newspaper should survive,” he raised a poser.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to review the intellectual property laws, saying the contents must be bankable.

“The laws must change where intellectual property is an asset. That asset class can be bankable. We must ensure that those who use our work online, pay for it. If we get payment, we will be better for it.

‘The next step is to prepare for AI. To promote education and good governance,” Obaigbena submitted.

Ali, who represented Minister of Information acknowledged the media professionals who were going through trying times.

He commended the media managers for staying strong in the midst of fake news.

He said, “The Guiid has taken its rightful place. We are in the brink of losing what is real in the age of AI. Media have to go extra miles.”

The Publisher of the Vanguard, who was one of the fathers of the day, Uncle Sam Amuka recalled most of the present professionals in the industry were not there during the analogue days.

He maintained that the managers should know that the time would not wait, saying, “Where we are now is inevitable. The mobile phones have changed the ways the media operate. Before you have your hardcopy, the e-copy is on social media.

“The reason we don’t see the newspaper on the streets is because it is not profitable for the vendors since he does not sell enough.

“It is our responsibility to do more thinking. We have to think fast what to do to get papers on the streets.”

In his remark, former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed commemded the Guild for institutionalizing the lecture series in honour of the icon who was one of those architects of freedom of the press in Nigeria.

“Alhaji Jakande paid very high for the freedom of the press what we take for granted today. He played a great role with different titles at a time when the practice was not fashionable.”

In his welcome address, the President of the Guiid, Mr. Eze Anaba stated that the organisation is inspired by the outstanding legacy of Jakande

“We think it is important to institionalize a culture of his legacy. He lived a principled and professional and impactful life. He exemplified honesty, integrity and courage.”

Speaking on the theme, Anaba stated, “As media managers, we have to think of addressing the means and ways to survival.”