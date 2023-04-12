Champion Newspapers Limited
OAU student mobbed to death over alleged phone theft

By Editor
Image depicting the Nigeria Police Force emblem and officer
… management condemns act, sets up an investigation committee
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
A part 5 student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife in Osun State was killed by a mob over alleged phone theft.
It was gathered that the deceased was terribly beaten inside the Awo Hall on Monday and was rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife after complications on Tuesday.
Doctors on duty confirmed him dead when he was brought to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.
Saddened by the ugly incident, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire condemned the act, describing it as unfortunate.
He warned students to desist from taking laws into their hands, violating the country’s laws as well as that of the university.
According to a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, a committee has been set up to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.
“The action of the mob, being a violation of the law of the country and of the University regulations, has been reported to the police who have commenced investigations.
“The University administration hereby commiserates with the parents of the deceased, staff and students, and prays that God will grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.
“Students are strongly admonished to desist from taking laws into their hands and to report any criminal activities to the University authorities for immediate actions,” the statement read.
