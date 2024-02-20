OAU lion kills zookeeper during feeding

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday, disclosed that it has lost one of the University’s staff, Olabode Olawuyi to a lion attack.

Daily Champion gathered that Olawuyi was killed by a 9 – year old male lion while feeding them in their den at the Zoological garden of the University.

The late Olawuyi, until his death, was a Veterinary Technologist, who has been in charge of the University’s Zoological garden for over a decade.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that staffs who were present at the scene of the incident did everything they could to save the late Olawuyi but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

The statement partially reads, “The management, staff, students and the entire campus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of Mr. Olabode Olawuyi.

” Mr Olawuyi, a Veterinary Technologist, who has been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade, was attacked this afternoon, Monday, 19th February, 2024, by a 9 – year old male lion when he was feeding them in their den at the Zoological garden of the University.

“The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

“Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive Lion has been euthanized.

“Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about 9 years ago but, tragically, the male Lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

“The University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life.

“May the soul of Mr. Olabode Olawuyi rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor,Simeon Bamire, who was informed, on arrival, by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.