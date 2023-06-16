OAU 100 level student allegedly commits suicide…….. Police commence investigation

ESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

A 100 level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU) Salako Treasure, was reported to have been found dead in an uncompleted building with traces of suicide.

The Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday.

Opalola stated that the homicides detectives of the SCIID have began investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the student.

She noted that the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained at the moment, adding that a team of detectives are already probing the cause of the death.

It was gathered that the lifeless body of the female student of the institution was found in an uncompleted building at Lagere area in Ile Ife, with a bottle of sniper.

According to a reliable source, the deceased student from the Department of Entrepreneur, had earlier been declared missing.

“Her body was found on Wednesday, 14th June in an uncompleted building in Lagere area of Ile-Ife. Beside her was found a bottle of sniper of which was suspected to have been used.

“It is unclear if the student actually took her own life willingly or it was case of planned assassination/ rituals, but making it to look like a suicide.”

In his reaction, the University’s PRO, Abiodun Olarewaju, described the incident as unfortunate and painful.

He said: “We’ve lost a part one student, a promising young lady to what was alleged to be suicide, although it happened outside campus, we are not happy that we could lose such a person under such a circumstance.

“The university under the administration of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, is pained that a student of that tender age could resort to such thing.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be our brother’s keeper. The filler we are getting is that she has suffered depression and people around her knew all this, they ought to have referred her to some one elderly or someone who could be of help to her on psycho-emotional assistant. We sympathize with ourselves especially the parent who lost a young future bright lady.

“This world is filled with ups and downs. I want to admonish that emotional, psychological, academic frustrations should not make anyone to resolve in taking his or her life.

“Her remains have been evacuated and we involved the police”, he stated.

