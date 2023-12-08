Oando partners  Cross River Government Announce Renewable Energy Plans for the State at COP28

The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an annual international climate summit, where world leaders and stakeholders gather to forge solutions in tackling climate change. The 28th edition (COP28) is currently being held in Dubai, UAE, from 30 November until 12 December 2023.

This year’s edition is expected to be the largest with over 70,000 delegates across governments, NGOs, private enterprise, and other interest groups representing 197 countries. Delegates are expected to build consensus and facilitate progress on climate action, making decisions with far-reaching impact like limiting emissions and halting global warming, especially on practical energy solutions that provide relief for vulnerable communities.

Amongst the private sector players participating in COP28 is Oando Clean Energy (OCEL), the renewable energy business subsidiary of Oando Energy Resources, a part of the Oando PLC Group. In line with its remit and COP28 theme “The time for promises is past; the time for action is now”, OCEL on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, hosted a side event at the Nigeria pavilion to showcase its clean energy solutions and how the company is supporting the government in its journey to achieving its net zero ambition by 2060. In attendance at the side event were amongst others, Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta, Engr Abubakar Momoh; Honourable Minister of the Environment, Abbas Lawal Balarabe; Honourable Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Kunle Salako; Director General, (NCCC), Dr Salisu Dahiru and Commissioner for Special Duties, Cross River State, Mr. Oden Ewa.

At the event, OCEL demonstrated the significant milestones recorded to date, specifically they made a presentation on their broad spectrum of projects across Sustainable Transport, Waste to Value, Wind, Geothermal and Solar. The highlight of the session was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cross River State Government for the rollout of electric vehicles for mass transportation within the state, setting up an electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant, thus creating jobs for local indigenes as well as building a 100MW wind plant for power generation.

Representing the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Prince Bassey Otu at the MOU signing was the State’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Oden Ewa. He commented “This landmark agreement marks a significant step forward in Cross Rivers’ journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. The MOU paves the way for the transitioning of our mass transit system to cleaner and less expensive fuels whilst also allowing for the use of our natural resource, wind to provide electrification for our people”. He added, “I commend Oando Clean Energy for their innovative solutions that address the impact of climate change in Nigeria and her citizens”.

In response, OCEL President / CEO, Dr. Ainojie Irune said, “As a company, we are committed to ensuring that this journey to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future is as seamless and as easy as possible. By putting our confidence in, not only the technology but the partnership and ensuring that the Cross River State Government and her people reap the benefits of generating power from sustainable sources”. Continuing, Dr. Irune said “Oando Clean Energy’s scope spans the entire 35 states of the federation and the FCT; and with one state at a time, we will create a cleaner, more viable energy ecosystem for Nigeria and our people”.

This is another testament to OCEL driving the energy transition narrative in Nigeria. The audience at the pavilion gave a rousing applause when they were told of the successful outcomes from the 90-day Proof of Concept (PoC) phase of the electric mass transit buses deployed in Lagos State, in partnership with Lagos state and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). The PoC yielded among others the following: covering over 43,800 kilometres, carrying over 73,000 passengers, saving 21,000 liters of diesel and curbing 57.8 tons in CO2 emissions. On the back of this successful test, the partnership will progress to pilot phase.

An attendee at the event commented “It is quite evident that with this and more projects in the pipeline, the private sector and particularly, forward thinking and innovative companies like Oando Clean Energy Limited will shape the Nigeria Energy transition story in the immediate future.”