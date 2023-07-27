Oando Foundation launches Climate Action Environmental Education Syllabus

The Oando Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Oando Plc, has held the third edition of the Clean our World, COW, project during which it also launched the Climate Action Environmental Education Syllabus and Lesson Plan for select schools in Lagos State.

The occasion also witnessed the recognition awards given to outstanding schools and local government areas for their efforts at environmental protection and the promotion of activities that help sustain the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head, Oando Foundation, Mrs Adekola Adegoke, said every step must be taken to sustain the environment, as doing otherwise would amount to killing life on planet Earth.

“Oando Foundation has done a great deal of work in the area of education across the country. We have helped to provide infrastructure in the sector. However, for a couple of years now, we have also added activities that will help sustain life on planet Earth and that is why we embarked on the Clean our World, COW, project. This is the third edition of the event.

“We sincerely appreciate Sumitomo Chemical that supported and partnered with us in this aspect. Sumitomo Chemical has joined Oando to provide ICT centres in some schools in Lagos and we all appreciate the cooperation of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board; in them, we have found a reliable partner,” she said.