NYSC trains  legal officers, recommits to improved  productivity

PAULETTEORJIME-Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps has reaffirmed its determination to ensure that staff are well trained towards enhancing capacity building for improved performance.

The Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed stated this on Monday in Abuja at the 2023 Legal Officers’ Workshop, with the theme; “The Role of the Legal Officer in Defence of the Public Service in Nigeria”.

Ahmed, who was represented at the event by the Director, Legal Services, Barrister lbrahim Ahmed Tijani said the training was designed to enhance the capacity and knowledge of Legal Officers in the Scheme on their professional roles in the defence of the Public Service in Nigeria.

“Over the past 50 years of existence of the Scheme, training of Staff of the Scheme has proven to be very fruitful, especially in the training of Legal Officers, judging from the laudable achievements recorded so far by the Legal Unit and the professional conduct by Legal Officers in the Scheme.

The Unit has kept faith with its mandate of rendering quality legal advice to the NYSC Management and has shown due diligence in handling cases involving the Scheme in different

Courts of Law in Nigeria”, the DG said.

Ahmed stated further that in order to contribute to the achievements of the Legal Unit, the training would also serve as an ideal platform to evaluate the activities of the Unit with a view to breaking new grounds towards strengthening the values of the Scheme.

The DG commended the NYSC Legal Officers for adding value to the Scheme through their selfless services likewise other stakeholders for being instrumental to the landmark achievements recorded so far.

Ahmed also urged the Legal Officers to redouble their efforts at increasing their capacity especially in the area of defending the NYSC in particular and the Public Service in general.

The DG reaffirmed Management’s commitment to the NYSC to enhancing capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance.

In his welcome address, the Director, Legal Services, Barrister Ibrahin Ahmed Tijani, whose address was read by the Deputy Director, Litigation and Education, Barrister Chris Ogar urged the participants to pay full attention to the training in order to comprehensively absorb and maximize the gains of the training.