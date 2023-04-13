NYSC pledges to form synergy with  NYWEE to empower women

PAULETTE ORJIME-ABUJA

NATIONAL Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has agreed to join forces with National Youth for Women Empowerment and Education in Nigeria (NYWEE) in empowering women in Nigeria.

The Director General of NYSC, Brig Gen YD Ahmed disclosed this recently in his office at Yakubu Gowon House, Maitama, Abuja, while playing host to the leadership of NYWEE, who came on a courtesy visit.

The NYSC boss who stated that the girl-child is a bundle of blessings to any society reiterated that the Scheme has over the years empowered thousands of women through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made by NYWEE in giving succour to indigent women and girls across the country and promised that the two organizations will form a formidable partnership that will put smiles on the faces of more vulnerable women.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of NYWEE, Ambassador Ibrahim Ibrahim read out the objectives of the non-governmental organization which include: the promotion of school enrollment, offering free skill Acquisition training and start-up capital, combating drug abuse, curbing domestic violence, fight against child trafficking with NAPTIP etc, all geared towards women emancipation.

At the end of the interactive session, NYWEE decorated the NYSC helmsman as Icon of women empowerment in Nigeria.