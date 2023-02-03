Champion Newspapers Limited
NYSC, NSCDC Road strengthen  existing relationship 

PAULETTE  ORJIME-Abuja
NATIONAL Youth Service Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are poised to deepen the existing relationship between the two agencies.
The NYSC Director General Brigadier, General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed disclosed this  on Thursday  in Abuja  when he led some management staff of the Scheme on a courtesy call to the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi.
Ahmed while appreciating the Corps for its services to the Scheme over the years, said the relevance of the NSCDC to NYSC activities cannot be under-estimated.
The DG requested the Corps to intensify surveillance that would ensure maximum protection for NYSC formations and Corps Members, like other critical assets of the Federal Government.
“We have Corps Members in all the 774 Local Government Areas of the country. We want you to increase the surveillance on Corps Lodges, and other NYSC formations, especially as we approach the 2023 general elections in which Corps Members would serve as adhoc staff”, Ahmed said.
The Commandant General of the NSCDC,  Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi said the Corps is one of the major stakeholders in NYSC operations, hence, the need to support the Scheme in its activities.
“Corps Members are on National assignment, and l like to assure you that the NSCDC is ready to protect them before, during and after the general elections”, he said.
