NYSC fixes date for Batch A stream 2 registration

The National Youth Service Corps has announced the dates for the 2023 Batch A Stream II online registration exercise.

This was announced in a post on the Corps official Twitter page on Saturday.

The scheme announced that the registration would commence on Tuesday April 11, until Monday, April 17, 2023.

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had in March unveiled a 22-man Inter-Ministerial committee to oversee the 50th year anniversary of the scheme, scheduled to hold in May.