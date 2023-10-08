Champion Newspapers Limited
NYSC debunks fake  advert on Trust Fund

National Youth Service Corps members
PAULETTE ORJIME Abuja

 

NATIONAL  Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has  warned Nigerians against  the advertisement making  rounds on social media with the caption, ‘NYSC Trust Fund, NYSCTF, 2023: boost your business dream…’

 

In a  statement sent to Daily Champion  at the weekend in Abuja and endorsed by  Mr. Eddy megwa  , Director press and public relations, the corps urged the general public to disregard the advertisement, insisting it is fake.

 

 

The management said the piece is not from the NYSC, adding that it is the handiwork of fraudsters bent on defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians, particularly serving and ex-Corps members of their resources.

 

 

It explained that the NYSC Trust Fund is still awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s assent.

 

 

Therefore, the existence of an NYSC Portal and link to register for the fund is only a ruse, it added.

 

 

When the Trust Fund is passed into Law, modalities to access the fund shall be officially made known to Nigerians through the print and electronic media as well as NYSC official handles in the social media, among others,” the organisation assured.

 

 

“Please, do not fall prey to fraudsters,” the NYSC warned .”

