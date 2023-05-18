NYSC at 50: Gen.Gowon inaugurates Ultra- Modern ICT building, SAED Exhibition

NATIONAL Youth Service Corps NYSC has launched Ultra-Modern ICT building, SAED Exhibition for better performance, as part of it’s determination to promote delivery of excellence, fast, efficient, world class services with minimal errors and less human interference,

Speaking at the 50 years celebration and Commissioning of NYSC Ultra-Modern ICT building and SAED Exhibition on Wednesday in Abuja at NYSC NDHQ , the Director General of the Scheme Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed said that the role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the 21st century cannot be over emphasized.

Ahmed noted, “NYSC has no reason not to lead the way. The vision of the Scheme is to become the leading light of youth organizations in Africa.

“This is premised on the fact that the youth, a vibrant segment of the national demography under the management of the Scheme has over the years been championing the use of ICT in bringing about a more efficient society, through their various ICT based and other services to the fatherland.

“Undoubtedly, the NYSC programme has since become an integral part of Nigeria’s national development strategy, providing a platform for these ICT savvy graduate youths to gain practical work experience, contribute to the development of their host communities, and promote understanding and cooperation among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and cultural groups.”

Over the years, the operations of NYSC have become heavily challenged with tons of data in its daily activities owing to the increasing number of Corps members.

“The introduction of ICT in its operations has become inevitable and an essential tool for the smooth running of all areas of Corps administration.

“With the expansion of the structure of the Scheme in 2014, the Information and Communication Technology Department was established. The Department was formely at the NDHQ but later moved to the extension at Area 11 for inadequate office space where they have been operating till date.,” the DG added.

Ahmed noted that , “It took the foresight of Management to commence this beautiful edifice bringing the ICT Department back to this place in a more befitting working environment for better service delivery.

“It has been months of hardwork and to God be the glory, the NYSC ICT building is now completed with state-of-art facilities and ready for commissioning