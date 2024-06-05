Champion Newspapers Limited
Nwifuru seeks support from USAID to improve health sector, takes proactive measures to sustain, implement health policies.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

 

In his overwhelming commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in the state, Ebonyi State Government, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has solicited for more support from the United States Agency for International Development  USAID to strengthen the health sector in the state.

 

He made the appeal  at  the Final Closeout Ceremony of USAID Integrated Health Program (IHP) Ebonyi State in Abalaliki.

 

The Governor assured that his administration will remain steadfast in his commitment to providing high-quality and affordable healthcare to all residents of Ebonyi State.

 

He recalled that one of his initial actions upon assuming office was the recruitment of 195 healthcare workers across the 15 General Hospitals, along with the provision of utility vehicles for all medical doctors, adding that he provided all general hospitals with ambulances to facilitate seamless referrals.

 

The governor noted that he  endorsed the establishment of a functional Drug Management Agency, which is now operational under the oversight of an Executive Secretary to ensure the availability of quality and affordable drugs and commodities

 

“In our unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in Ebonyi State, one of our initial actions upon assuming office was the recruitment of 195 healthcare workers across the 15 General Hospitals, along with the provision of utility vehicles for all medical doctors. Furthermore, we provided all general hospitals with ambulances to facilitate seamless referrals.

 

“To ensure the availability of quality and affordable drugs and commodities, I endorsed the establishment of a functional Drug Management Agency, which is now operational under the oversight of an Executive Secretary”

 

He commended the Agency for  capacity-building initiatives for the  healthcare workforce, provision of essential equipment for healthcare facilities, enhancement of healthcare access in rural communities, and various other  efforts which have significantly bolstered the health and well-being of the populace.

 

“I commended you very highly for your capacity-building initiatives for the  healthcare workforce, provision of essential equipment for healthcare facilities, enhancement of healthcare access in rural communities, and various other  efforts which have significantly bolstered the health and well-being of the populace”

 

Governor Nwifuru assured  USAID that the Ebonyi State Government is already taking proactive measures to sustain the beneficial interventions implemented within the state by enacting and enforcing policies and programs within the health sector in the State.

